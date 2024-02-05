Police intensifies probe into Tehsildar's murder case in Visakhapatnam

The police have launched a massive search for the accused in the Tehsildar Ramanaiah murder case that created a sensation in the city. It is confirmed that after the murder, the accused went to Bangalore in a plane.

Two police teams have been sent there in this background. Police have already interrogated two others from Madhurawada area who are believed to be involved in the murder incident.

The police has accelerated the investigation into the circumstances leading to the murder. The Circle Inspector Ramakrishna said that they are investigating from various angles and ten police teams are already searching for the accused.