  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police intensifies probe into Tehsildar's murder case in Visakhapatnam

Police intensifies probe into Tehsildars murder case in Visakhapatnam
x
Highlights

The police have launched a massive search for the accused in the Tehsildar Ramanaiah murder case that created a sensation in the city. It is confirmed...

The police have launched a massive search for the accused in the Tehsildar Ramanaiah murder case that created a sensation in the city. It is confirmed that after the murder, the accused went to Bangalore in a plane.

Two police teams have been sent there in this background. Police have already interrogated two others from Madhurawada area who are believed to be involved in the murder incident.

The police has accelerated the investigation into the circumstances leading to the murder. The Circle Inspector Ramakrishna said that they are investigating from various angles and ten police teams are already searching for the accused.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X