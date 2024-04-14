Police intensifies probe over attack on YS Jagan, interrogates suspects

The investigation into the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been intensified by the police. The Clues team is thoroughly examining the incident site and reviewing CCTV footage of the attack. Multiple suspects are being interrogated as the authorities work to unravel the events surrounding the attack.

Initially, it was determined that the assailant had positioned themselves near the trees between Vivekananda School and Ganganamma Temple to carry out the attack. The area was chosen strategically, as it provided cover and an easy escape route for the attacker. The attack on CM Jagan occurred from a distance of 30 feet, making it difficult for anyone to identify the perpetrator in the darkness.

As the investigation continues, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.