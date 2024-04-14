Live
- Gunfire Erupts Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence
- Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi Over BJP Manifesto
- PM Modi Stresses Stability Amid Global Uncertainty At BJP Manifesto Launch
- Family tussle for political supremacy comes to forefront
- Vijayawada: Venkata Rao assures 15,000 house sites to poor in Gannavaram
- NDA won’t get simple majority in LS polls: CM
- Parvathipuram: Alert over seasonal diseases
- Govt tried to botch up probe of blast case for appeasement: BJP
- Visakhapatnam: Tension prevails at Adani Gangavaram Port as workers protest
- Lodge in Gachibowli raided for illegal gambling, four arrested
Just In
Police intensifies probe over attack on YS Jagan, interrogates suspects
The investigation into the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been intensified by the police
The investigation into the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been intensified by the police. The Clues team is thoroughly examining the incident site and reviewing CCTV footage of the attack. Multiple suspects are being interrogated as the authorities work to unravel the events surrounding the attack.
Initially, it was determined that the assailant had positioned themselves near the trees between Vivekananda School and Ganganamma Temple to carry out the attack. The area was chosen strategically, as it provided cover and an easy escape route for the attacker. The attack on CM Jagan occurred from a distance of 30 feet, making it difficult for anyone to identify the perpetrator in the darkness.
As the investigation continues, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the culprits responsible for the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.