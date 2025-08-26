Police introduce CVIRMS portal

Tirupati: The newly introduced City Visitors Information and Record Management System (CVIRMS) portal by Tirupati district police came into force from Monday. The portal aims to enhance security both the pilgrims and residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju said all the hotels, lodges, homestays, PGs and guesthouses will be covered under CVIRMS and recording of details of all the visitors is mandatory along with Aadhar ID. Till date, 644 hotels and homestays were covered under CVIRMS portal.

Explaining the merits of the new system, the SP said as CVIRMS is connected with the police station concerned and DPO network, police can access the details recorded in the portal. This in turn enables real time monitoring of the suspects and also to sound an alert, if any suspect checks in.

SP Raju said preparation for introduced the App, which began three months ago, will soon be completed by covering all the hotels, lodges and homestays etc. Already 75% of the hotels were covered under this portal. He said the new system will also ensure safety to the owners. In the long run, CVIRMS portal will also check any fake IDs and help to get the full details of the occupants which will be useful in emergencies.

The SP informed that after the implementation of portal completes, police will extend CVIRMS facility to Srikalahasti, another major pilgrim town in Tirupati district where famous Srikalahasti temple is located, attracting thousands of pilgrims from various places.

ASP Venkat Rao, CIs Sadik Ali, Vinod Kumar were present.