Police, Maoists exchange fire

Paderu (ASR District): District Special Forces (DSF) engaged in two separate exchange-of-fire incidents with an armed Maoist group in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Monday, according to a press release issued by the district police.

Tension prevailed in the interior forest region of Koyyuru mandal after these two separate encounters between police forces and armed Maoists.

The exchange of fire occurred during combing operations carried out by district special forces, acting on specific intelligence regarding the Maoist movement in the area.

According to officials, the operations were launched on April 27 following credible inputs, under the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, ASR District, and supervision of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rampachodavaram.

The first exchange of fire took place at around 10:30 am near Kakulamamidi village in Chintapalli Sub-Division. Police forces came under fire from a group of approximately 15 Maoists dressed in olive-green uniforms. In self-defense, the police retaliated, prompting the Maoists to flee, abandoning weapons and supplies.

A second encounter occurred at approximately 2:30 pm the same day near Kantavaram village, where the fleeing Maoists again opened fire before escaping into the forest.

Following the fire exchanges, police recovered significant items left behind by the Maoists, including an SLR magazine with ammunition, advanced communication devices, a Kindle tablet, Maoist literature, clothing, medical supplies, including syringes, kit bags, tarpaulins, cooked food, and other logistical materials.

SP Amit Bardar has appealed to the public to come forward with any reliable information on Maoist activity in the region. -He also called members of Maoist groups to surrender, assuring full support for their rehabilitation and reintegration into mainstream society.