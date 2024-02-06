Police nab accused in tahsildar murder case

Visakhapatnam: The accused in the murder case of tahsildar S Ramanaiah at Kommadi was nabbed by the city police of Visakhapatnam.

Sharing details with the media, city commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar said the accused left for Chennai via air route after attacking the tahsildar with an iron rod. With the support of the Chennai police, the CP said, the accused was nabbed on Chennai outskirts on Monday morning.

He was identified as Murari Subramanyam Ganga Rao. Since his name was lengthy, it was not entered properly at Visakhapatnam Airport and hence he left the city.

“Later, after identifying the name, special teams were formed to nab the accused at the earliest. The accused fled to Bengaluru initially.

From there, he left for Chennai from where he was nabbed,” the CP explained.

With the help of technology and based on mobile location, the police said, Ganga Rao was taken into custody and later shifted to Visakhapatnam from Chennai. The CP said he will be produced in the court with evidence.