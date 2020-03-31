Police officials quarantine 90 people in Nellore who attended Delhi Religious prayers

Nellore: Nellore district people are said to have participated in religious congregation held at Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, the headquarters of the popular Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi, from March 1 to 15. The police found around 65 people who participated in the event from Nellore district. Now, the police, basing on the phone numbers provided on the list of participants, shifted around 90 people from various places in the district to quarantine ward.

It may be recalled that the Jamaat hosted participants from Indonesia, Malaysia and Kyrgyz-stan where hundreds of local men and huge number of people from South India also participated. 66 people were from Nellore who had taken part in the event and they stayed from1-3 days. Delhi Government instantly responded on the event and identified around 180 local people and shifted them to quarantine.

Cases were detected in Hyderabad also and police officials focused on the participants and their close relatives. Now, district police officials are also in worry that around 280 people foreigners were present in the meet. People from Nellore city, majority were from different parts of the district like Gudur, Bogole, Naidupet, Indukurpet, Kodavalur, Sullurpet, AS Pet, Anantasa-garam, Varikuntapadu, TP Gudur, Muthukuru, Sydapuram and many other Mandals.

A senior official from the police department said they have been shifted around 90 persons on Monday in connection with attending the meeting in New Delhi to the quarantine ward for further medical investigations. Officials said they are many from other parts of Rayalaseema as well.