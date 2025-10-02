Live
- Modi unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp at RSS centenary
- Court tells doctors to fix their handwriting
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd Oct 2025
- The transformative persona of multitalented personalities over the years
- Surrender is the only way forward for naxals
- Chaitanyananda scandal: Sex racket and institutional complicity
- Rural games bring alive Berhampur
- Microsoft Revamps Office Icons with Curvier, More Colourful Designs
- Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains to North Andhra
- Flood at Prakasam barrage begins to recede
Police perform Ayudha Puja on Maha Navami
On the occasion of Maha Navami during the ongoing 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu,...
On the occasion of Maha Navami during the ongoing 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, along with his wife, performed the traditional Ayudha Puja at the City Armed Reserve Police Parade Grounds in Vijayawada on Wednesday. It has been a tradition observed on Maha Navami day to pay homage to their weapons and vehicles.
As per tradition, when Goddess Kanaka Durga appears in the form of Mahishasura Mardini Devi, the police department conducts Ayudha Pooja across all police stations and wings of the Commissionerate. Along with weapons, special poojas were also performed for police vehicles. Senior police officials, including DCPs KGV Saritha, Tirumaleswara Reddy, ABTS Udaya Rani, SVD Prasad, AR DCP K Koteswara Rao, and AR ACPs D Prasad, Krishnam Raju, among others, participated in the programme.