Police permission must for Ganesh pandals: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Srijana along with the commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu organised a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday at Collectorate.



She urged the organisers of Vinayaka Chaturthi pandals to take permission from the police department online to set up pandals. She said Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm every year and pandals are installed across the district. She informed that the police, fire services, Transco and VMC officials will inspect the site and give permission.

She said a five-member committee must be formed by the organisers and give their details to the police.

She said if the pandal is arranged on private land, the permission of the land owner must be obtained by the organisers. If the pandal is arranged in the government/local body site, the organisers have to take permission from the VMC or any other concerned local body.

Organisers are told to submit a route map to be followed for immersion of idols and details of the vehicles also.

She said permission for sound box or DJ will be given from 6 am to 10 pm only at the pandals.

Vijayawada commissioner of police Rajasekhara Babu said last year 2328 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in NTR district. He said the police department keeps vigil at the pandals and suggested the organisers arrange fire extinguishing equipment at the pandals to check fire accidents.

Deputy Commissioners of police Gowthami Sali, KM Maheswara Rao, K Chakravarthy, ACP K Venkateswara Rao, District Revenue Officer V Srinivasa Rao and other officials from police, revenue, irrigation, VMC and other departments attended the review meeting.

