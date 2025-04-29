Police purchase Rs 10 lakh worth solar cameras to enhance security

Tirupati: To enhance vigilance and security Tirupati district police purchased Rs 10 lakh worth cameras which will be operated with solar power.

Speaking media persons, district SP V Harshavardhan Raju said the cameras which will be set up in focal points and vulnerable places can function even in the places where there is no power supply. The environment friendly solar cameras have advanced features and audio and video facilities. The cameras which will have wireless connectivity, based on mobile sim card can be monitored through smart phones from anywhere. Among the 150 solar cameras were purchased 20 will allotted to high security Tirumala, keeping in view the huge flow of pilgrims, SP said adding that the cameras will also be fitted in Chandragiri, Tirupati, Guduru and other places.

The cameras will also be set up in the “black spots” on Garuda Varadhi flyover to check unruly elements on the flyover. The solar power-based camera’s coupled with drone camera’s will reduse dependence of manpower and ensure round the clock watch, SP explained. Recently, the drone cameras helped the police to identify the areas where the Ganja smuggling and illicit liquor sale was going on and arrested many.

ASP Ravi Manoharachari, CIs Safik Basha, Vinod Kumar, Eswar, Ramana Reddy were present