Police register non-bailable case against Jogi Ramesh

Vijayawada: Police in NTR district have registered a non-bailable case against YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh for allegedly organising an unauthorised bike rally and public gathering in Ibrahimpatnam. The case was filed following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Ravi Varma of the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Friday during the visit YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jogi Ramesh, along with other party leaders, is accused of leading a large rally and public meeting despite restrictions imposed by the police.

Officials said the event caused public inconvenience, disrupted traffic, and interfered with law enforcement duties. Police stated that prior to the visit, notices were served on Jogi Ramesh directing him not to organise any public gathering. However, he allegedly ignored the instructions and went ahead with the programme. “Clear directions were issued in advance. They were not followed,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a non-bailable case has been registered on charges of organising an unlawful assembly, causing public nuisance, and obstructing official duties. Investigations are currently underway. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings.