Police rescue a 4-yr-old boy within hours from kidnappers

Bapatla: Police have successfully solved a kidnapping case involving a 4-year-old boy within hours and safely reunited him with his mother. According to Repalle DSP Srinivasarao, the Repalle town inspector Mallikharjun Rao received a complaint from Uppala Srilakshmi, who had been living separately from her husband Prasad due to marital disputes, that her son, Bhanu Siddharth, was missing on Friday evening. She expressed suspicion on Mummalaneni Charan, who has been harassing her for a long time.

The DSP said that the inspector brought the case details to the notice of SP Tushar Dudi, who appointed four teams under the leadership of the DSP. The investigation revealed that Charan forcibly abducted the child from an auto-rickshaw while he was returning from Bhashyam School, where he studies LKG Charan had been harassing Srilakshmi to reconcile with him, and when she refused, he kidnapped her son.

Using technical expertise from the IT Core team led by SI Nayab Rasool, police analyzed CCTV footage and tracked the accused’s movement from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and back. The accused was arrested at the Vijayawada RTC Bus Stand, and the child was safely rescued. District SP Tushar Dudi commended Repalle DSP A Srinivasarao, Repalle CI Mallikarjuna Rao, Vemuru CI Anjaneya, Repalle SI Rajasekhar, and Kolluru SI Amar Vardhan for their swift action in solving the case within hours and ensuring the child’s safe return to his mother.