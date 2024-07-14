Police, revenue officials perform final rites to martyred jawan

Vizianagaram : Police and revenue officials on Saturday conducted the final rites to Army jawan G Sankar Rao who died in a blast in Ladakh.

Sankar Rao of Botchavani Valasa village of Badangi was working with Indian Army as mechanic.

On Friday, an oxygen cylinder exploded while Sankara Rao was repairing it at Ladakh. In the explosion, Sankara Rao and another person were killed. His body was brought to his native village and final rites were conducted in the presence of revenue, police and Army officers.

Bobbili MLA Baby Naina, DSP K Srinivasarao, district Sainik Welfare officer Captain Satya Prasad and others paid tributes to the martyred jawan. A huge number of people also attended the procession.

