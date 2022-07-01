Police security sought for Jana Sena Bharosa programme

Vijayawada (NTR District): Jana Sena party city unit president Potina Venkata Mahesh appealed to Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata to provide adequate security to the 'Janavani', Jana Sena Bharosa programme to be undertaken from Sunday in the city.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Mahesh said that JSP supremo Pawan Kalyan will personally receive petitions from people, who want to find solutions to their problems, at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vignana Kendram from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

He said that people, representatives of people's organisations and various sections of people may submit their petitions to party chief, assuring that the party will strive to solve the problems. Jana Sena State secretary Ammisetti Vasu and leader Bolisetti Vamsikrishna were present on the occasion.