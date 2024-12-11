Air India Extends ‘vista Stream’ In-flight Entertainment Service To Narrowbody Aircraft

Air India, India’s leading global airline, has extended its wireless inflight entertainment service, Vista Stream, to its narrowbody fleet, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment for guests.

Vista Stream, which debuted in August 2024, has already been introduced across Air India’s wide-body fleet (excluding the newly inducted Boeing 777 and Airbus 350 aircraft). With this update, Vista Stream will now be accessible on both widebody and narrowbody aircraft across international and domestic network.

Vista Stream enables guests to stream a wide variety of content directly to their personal electronic devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, offering a smooth and immersive entertainment experience.

“As we continue to transform Air India into a world-class airline, we are happy to introduce Vista Stream that enables our guests to access digital entertainment content on their personal devices during their flight. With the introduction of Vista Stream across our narrowbody fleet, uninterrupted entertainment (BYOD) service will be available throughout the entire domestic and international network,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

Guests can explore over 1600+ hours of premium curated content, from Bollywood blockbusters and Hollywood hits to captivating documentaries, classic tunes, and curated children’s program. Vista Stream also features a live map for real-time flight tracking and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, ensuring easy access to entertainment for all throughout the flight.