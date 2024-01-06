Live
Police seize 14000 litres diesel in Sri Satya Sai district
On the orders of Sri Sathya Sai District SP, the Special Team Police seized 14000 liters of diesel illegally transported from Karnataka near Koduru Topu of Chilamathur Mandal and deposited it in Chilamathur Police Station.
Apart from this, the tanker belongs to SRC, there is reliable information that two tankers are being moved daily in the night. Since there have been many complaints about the illegal movement of diesel for some time now, the SP has sent a special team to this matter.
It is reliable information that there are whispers in that department that some policemen from Gorantla Somandepalli Chilamathur are also helping them in the movement of illegal diesel.
