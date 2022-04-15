Police seize Rs. 2 crores from RTC bus at Garikapadu check post in NTR district

In a shocking incident, a large-scale hawala money was seized in the NTR district and has caused a great stir in the district. Police conducted vehicle inspections as usual at the Garikapada state border check post in Jaggaiahpet mandal in the district. As part of this, the police checked the RTC bus going from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

However, police were alerted when a man on the bus appeared suspicious and had a large bag with him. The police immediately checked his bag and found a large amount of money. The police seized around Rs. 2 crore from the RTC bus coming from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh cost about Rs. 2 crores were seized.

Police along with passengers on the bus were horrified to see bundles of money in the bag. The money was taken to the Chilkala Police Station. A man was arrested by the police on the occasion and investigating the origin of the money. However, full details regarding the incident are yet to be ascertained.