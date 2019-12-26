Police seized 21 red sander logs

Kadapa: Forest officials arrested a person and recovered 21 red sanders long at Bayana palle village of Khajipet forest beat area wee hours of Thursday.

Accused was identified as K. Tangarajan of Tamilnadu state. Speaking to media persons at Proddaturu, Khajipet Forest Range Officer M. Ravi said that following credible information while police conducting vehicle checkups at Khajipet check post noticed 5 persons transporting red sander long in a Scorpio car as police chased the vehicle and arrested one woodcutter.

Police said remaining four accused managed to escape from the incident place by hurling stones at police. Proddaturu police registered the case and are investigating.