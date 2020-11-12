Police seizes Maoist's ammunition dump at Andhra-Odisha Border in Malkangiri district

The Police of Malkangiri district on the Andhra-Odisha border have seized a huge dump belonging to the Maoists. It is already learnt that in the recent combing, the weapons belonging to the Maoists were seized. However, these were discovered by the police during the latest combing operation held on Thursday. The dump was seized in Andrapally in Malkangiri district.

The huge dump was spotted while conducting an ODF-DVF joint operation in Swabhiman Anchal area. It contained 13 detonators, 14 hand grenades, 93 rounds of 303 rifle bullets, 55 rounds of pistol bullets and 2 landmines, police said. Police confirmed that it belongs to the AOB Special Zonal Committee. Police in Visakhapatnam agency were alerted after a large-scale dump was seized in the Odisha region.

Police are investigating why weapons are being collected on such a large scale. It is suspected that a training camp has been set up near the area where the dump was seized.