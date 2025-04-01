Police serve second notice to Kakani

Nellore: Police issued a second notice to YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, requiring him to appear for an inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of quartz. The inquiry is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to sources, a team from Podalakuru police station visited the former minister’s residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday to serve the notice. As Govardhan Reddy was not present, the notice was handed over to his family members. The notice mandates his compulsory attendance at the DSP office in the city by 11 am on Tuesday, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action.

It may be recalled that police have so far arrested two out of six accused in this case. The accused include Govardhan Reddy, who is listed as the A-4. The arrested individuals were remanded a few days ago. A manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects, who are reportedly on the run.