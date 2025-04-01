  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Police serve second notice to Kakani

Police serve second notice to Kakani
x
Highlights

Podalakuru police visit YSRCP leader’s house in Hyderabad to serve the notice, but he was not present there

Nellore: Police issued a second notice to YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, requiring him to appear for an inquiry regarding his alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of quartz. The inquiry is scheduled for Tuesday.

According to sources, a team from Podalakuru police station visited the former minister’s residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday to serve the notice. As Govardhan Reddy was not present, the notice was handed over to his family members. The notice mandates his compulsory attendance at the DSP office in the city by 11 am on Tuesday, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action.

It may be recalled that police have so far arrested two out of six accused in this case. The accused include Govardhan Reddy, who is listed as the A-4. The arrested individuals were remanded a few days ago. A manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects, who are reportedly on the run.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick