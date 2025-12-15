Police step up preparations for CM Naidu’s visit to Vedic University

Tirupati: Aheadof the proposed visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Sri Venkateswara Vedic University in Tirupati on December 26, District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements on campus.

The SP inspected the helipad and the meeting venue where the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend programmes.

During the visit, he reviewed security and coordination measures and issued important instructions to police officials and university authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

SP Subba Rayudu also inspected the routes to be used by the Chief Minister and directed officials to take all precautionary steps to avoid any lapses.

He stressed the need for tight security arrangements, effective traffic regulation, public convenience, and proper handling of emergency situations.

Later, the SP held a review meeting at the command control centre with officials from various departments. The meeting focused on security protocols, operational plans, and inter-departmental coordination.

He instructed officials to strictly implement the assigned responsibilities to ensure the Chief Minister’s visit proceeds smoothly and without any disruption.

Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari (Law and Order), DSPs Venkata Narayana (SB), Bhaktavatsalam (Tirupati), and Chenchu Babu (Naidupeta), along with university officials and police personnel, participated in the programme.