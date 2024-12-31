Political bouquets add colour to New Year festivities

Tirupati: What better way to convey New Year wishes than with the timeless charm of flower bou-quets? Flowers have a unique language of their own, expressing love, affection and warmth effortlessly. Whether it’s for loved ones, friends, relatives, or even higher officials, a bouquet has become an integral part of New Year celebrations.

This year, however, these floral gestures become even more interesting with political concept-oriented bouquets designed to deliver specific messages on a special occasion.

Leading the charge is CBV Sai Kumar, a reputed florist from Tirupati, renowned for his innova-tive creations at his outlet, ‘Blue Petals’.

He is known for introducing fresh themes every year, and this New Year is no exception. In-spired by the current political landscape in the State, where the NDA alliance governs with the collaboration of three parties—TDP, JSP and BJP, he has designed an ‘Alliance Bouquet’.

This grand floral arrangement features photographs of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and PM Narendra Modi, along with their party symbols – the Cycle, Glass and Lotus, respectively.

Explaining the design, Sai Kumar says, “As TDP is the major partner in the alliance, its repre-sentation is placed at the centre, flanked by Pawan Kalyan on the left and Modi on the right. The year 2025 on the bouquet is conceptualised using white, yellow and saffron flowers, sym-bolising JSP, TDP and BJP.”

The meticulously crafted bouquet, priced at around Rs.8000, was made on order and has al-ready garnered significant attention. “We have received numerous orders for this design”, he shared. Imported flowers from Ooty, Bengaluru, Thailand and other regions lend the bouquets a variety of vibrant hues and delightful fragrances.

In addition to the Alliance Bouquet, bouquets were crafted representing individual parties, in-cluding a YSRCP-themed bouquet with the photograph of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Such bou-quets can also be customised on request. “We cater to demands from party activists who want their leader’s image incorporated with thematic colours and symbols”, he said.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, florists across Tirupati are bustling with activity. From small yet elegant bouquets priced at Rs.300 to extravagant creations costing up to Rs.8000, there is something to suit every budget. The rush for these floral delights is palpable, with many outlets vying for attention through unique and creative designs.