Political parties urged to appoint booth level agents promptly

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed all political parties to expedite the appointment of booth level agents in view of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIP) of electoral rolls under the supervision of the Election Commission of India.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of various political parties at his chamber in the Collectorate on Saturday, the Collector said that the appointment and training of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had already been completed. He stressed that political parties should also nominate their booth level agents at the earliest and ensure that they receive the required training.

Explaining the arrangements, the Collector stated that in compliance with the Election Commission’s directive to rationalize polling stations with more than 1,200 voters, 237 new polling stations have been proposed in the district.

With 2,203 polling stations already in existence, the total will now increase to 2,440.

He added that suggestions or objections regarding the setting up of new polling stations, relocation, or renaming should be submitted directly to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or the District Election Officer.

The meeting was attended by DRO Venkatanarayanamma, Bahujan Samaj Party district in-charge Arun Kumar, TDP representative LV Prasad, Congress representative Bajranna, and Election Department Superintendent Murali, among others.