Polling begins for PAC elections in Andhra Pradesh assembly

The election process for the members of the Public Accounts Committee has officially begun, with MLAs casting their votes individually at the Assembly Committee Hall. The polling, which runs from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday, marks a crucial step for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Estimates Committee, and the Public Sector Undertakings Committee (PUC).

The NDA alliance has delegated the responsibility of managing the voting process to the party whips. As MLAs prepare to cast their votes using a preferential voting system on ballot papers, the stakes are high. For any party to secure a member on one of the Finance Committees, a minimum strength of 18 members in the Legislative Assembly is required. However, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with only 11 members, has seen three of its MLAs file nominations for the three committees.

A total of 10 nominations have been submitted for the nine available seats, necessitating the polling. Current frontrunners for committee leadership positions include Pulaparthi Anjaneyulu as the PAC chairperson, Jogeswara Rao for the Estimates Committee, and Kuna Ravikumar for the PUC chairperson.

In a significant development, Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy has also filed for PAC membership on behalf of the YSRCP. Despite the party's limited strength, discussions among MLAs indicate that the YSR Congress Party may boycott the voting altogether, with an official announcement expected soon.

The election of the PAC chairperson has gained attention due to Peddireddy's unexpected candidacy despite the YSRCP's lack of numerical strength. The TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance has reportedly settled on Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu of Jana Sena for the chairmanship, yet Peddireddy's participation adds an intriguing twist to the proceedings.

The PAC is a pivotal committee within the legislative framework, responsible for scrutinizing financial discrepancies reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) related to government expenditures. The committee possesses the authority to summon officials for reviews and discussions. Traditionally, leadership of this key committee is conferred to the opposition party.

Historically, the chairmanship of the PAC has been a contentious issue, particularly evident during the TDP's time in opposition, when Payyavula Keshav was appointed as chair while the party held 23 seats. As the current polling unfolds, all eyes will be on the unfolding dynamics between the various political factions within the Assembly.