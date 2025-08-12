Polling begins for ZPTC By-elections in YSR Kadapa District

Polling for the ZPTC by-elections has commenced in Pulivendula and Vontimitta within YSR Kadapa district. A total of 22 candidates, including 11 independents from the TDP, YSRCP, and Congress parties, are vying for seats in these two areas. Voting will take place using the ballot system until 5 PM.

In Pulivendula, 10,600 voters are set to cast their votes across 15 polling stations, while Ontimitta will see 24,000 voters participating in 30 polling stations. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures in both mandals, including the establishment of special check posts on the borders of Pulivendula, Ontimitta, and the district itself. Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen is overseeing security arrangements in Pulivendula.

Police have issued warnings against the presence of non-locals until polling concludes, in an effort to maintain peace and order during the elections.