Polling likely to be huge: Election Watch

Rajamahendravaram : Polling in all likelihood will be huge compared to previous elections, said K Skandan, retired IAS officer and representative of AP Election Watch.

Skandan interacted with the people in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. He toured some wards in Rajahmundry Rural constituency, Katheru, Kolamuru, Konthamuru and Diwan Chervu villages in Rajanagaram constituency.

He had engaged in face-to-face discussions with common people. He probed their awareness on the electoral process and their intentions to vote.

The responses were encouraging. Women, youth, middle-aged and elderly citizens are more conscious about voting than ever before.

People have traveled from distant areas to their hometowns specifically to cast their votes. There’s a palpable sense of determination to participate, with expectations of higher voter turnout compared to previous elections.

Even in the face of monetary inducements, voters are resolute in voting for their chosen candidates. Despite minor incidents, communities anticipate peaceful polling. Skandan remarked on the significant shift in voter engagement and predicted a substantial turnout, heralding it as a positive development.

AP Election Watch and Citizens for Democracy (CFD), NGOs, have appointed Skandan, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch, as their representative to monitor the elections in East Godavari district. With wide experience in serving in various capacities, Skandan is well known for handling unique projects in Tamil Nadu and other States. He served as an advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir till his retirement in 2019.

He came to Rajahmundry on Saturday. District residents were asked to exercise their right to vote freely and fairly. He emphasised the voluntary commitment of AP Election Watch to spread this message to every voter to enhance the reputation of Indian democracy.

He was accompanied by senior journalist Peddada Naveen on a tour of various villages.