‘Polytechnic education in AP as per modern needs’

Vijayawada: The AP government has been taking suitable action to bridge the gap between skilled labour and industry, said Dr Pramdo Nayak, director of Maharashtra state Board of Technical Education.

He was heading a team from Maharashtra which toured Guntur and NTR districts to study the variety of programmes being implemented in the polytechnic education.

Earlier, director of AP State Borad of Technical Education and Training G Ganesh Kumar and his team presented the power point presentation on the skill development programmes, skill hour, Tech Fest, alumni meetings, virtual classrooms, credit system linking the 276 polytechnic colleges across the state with the industry.

Dr Pramod expressed happiness over the presentation and complimented the state government for giving utmost importance for skill census.

He said that the focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning and electrical vehicle technology being given by the state government proved its vision.

He said that he would present a report to the Maharashtra government on the various issues he observed in AP state.