Pomp and fervour mark Kalyana Mahotsavam at Antarvedi temple

Antarvedi (EastGodavari district): Hundreds of devotees witnessed Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal on Saturday. The rituals associated with the celestial wedding were performed by priests from 12.35 am on Saturday. Devotees attended in good numbers to witness the event that was organised with much pomp and religious fervour.

Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was decorated with silk clothes and the kalyanam was performed at exactly 12.35 am on Saturday, in Vruchika Laganam, amid Veda mantras and the traditional music.

Endowments department deputy commissioner Vijaya Raju, temple executive officer Y Bhadraji , Amalapuram DSP Y Madhav Reddy and others supervised the arrangements.

The temple authorities set up a temporary bus shelter at Antarvedi for the arrival of devotees. BC welfare minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, district collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, joint collector Summit Kumar, RDO N S V B Vasanta Rayudu and others participated in the event and offered prayers. Devotees from across the state participated with great enthusiasm.