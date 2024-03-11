Ponguru Narayana holds Athmeeya Sammelanam with Arya Vaishyas delegation

Former minister and Nellore City TDP MLA candidate, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, recently addressed members of the Arya Vaishya community during a spiritual meeting held at SBS Kalyana Mandapam in Nellore. During the meeting, Dr. Narayana expressed his confidence in winning the election and emphasized the importance of development and welfare in the region.

The event also saw a meeting with Padmashala at Rama Temple in Ramayavidhi, where Dr. Narayana was warmly welcomed and honored with shawls and garlands. He later conducted a Kalisham procession in a Shiva temple and performed special pujas.

Reflecting on his political journey, Dr. Narayana shared his long-standing association with the Telugu Desam Party and his close relationship with Nara Chandrababu. He highlighted his various roles within the party and his contributions to initiatives such as the NTR Charitable Trust and NTR Model School for underprivileged students in Hyderabad.

Dr. Narayana also discussed his vision for Nellore, emphasizing the need for infrastructure projects such as underground drainage and drinking water facilities. He expressed his commitment to addressing the housing needs of the poor and pledged to complete pending projects to improve the quality of life in the region.

In conclusion, Dr. Narayana called on the Arya Vaishya community to support the alliance of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP in the upcoming elections. The meeting was attended by TDP leaders, activists, and members of the Arya Vaishya community.