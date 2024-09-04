Poor maintenance of canals ups flood threat

Srikakulam: Poor maintenance of irrigation canals in several mandals across the district is posing a threat of flood to kharif crops. Current cyclone spared Srikakulam with moderate rainfall, but September to November is known for cyclones. If more rains occur, situation in several mandals may worsen.

At Kakarapalli village under Santhabommali mandal near seacoast, a thermal power plant (TPP) was proposed. At that time, the TPP company constructed big walls around the lands allotted to it. But later due to a massive agitation the government cancelled the proposals.

However, the compound walls are remained due to which every year rainwater stagnates and inundated kharif crops, mainly paddy in Kakarapalli, Antlavaram, Godalam, Kollipadu, Nagiripeta, HNPeta, Mulapeta and other villages in Santhabommali mandal.

Every year during rainy season, floodwater collects at Kakarapalli Tampara (reservoir) from different rivulets likeGareebulagedda, Desigedda andMosaligedda from Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Saravakota, Tekkali, Nandigam, Jalumuru, Kotabommali and Santhabommali mandals. It later merges into the Bay of Bengal. But due to the TPP’s compound walls, water stagnates and inundates crops.

Owing to non-completion of Relligedda rivulet modernisation works, flood water is flowing into fields in several villages in Ponduru mandalevery year. Farmers in these villages are worried about cyclones every year. But the current cyclone spared farmers but they are in fear of cyclones in coming days.

In addition, maintenance of major, medium, minor and sub-minor canals was neglected in the district. As a result, during dry season, irrigated water doesn’t reach tail-end areas and if heavy rains occur, floodwater doesn’t discharges through canals which is leading to inundation of agriculture fields.