Poor should be given houses in their respective areas, says Daggubati Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP State President, Daggubati Purandeswari, has responded to the state high court's verdict on the construction of houses in the R-5 zone in Amaravati. Purandeswari expressed her opinion that it would be more beneficial to build residential houses for deserving poor individuals in their own areas within the state. She released a statement emphasizing this point of view.



Regarding the construction of houses prior to the court's decision, the Central Government stated that it could not provide funds due to court cases. Against this backdrop, Purandeswari stated that the high court's judgment has validated the fairness and righteousness of the Central Government's decisions.

She said that the Central Government has allocated the highest number of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses in the country to Andhra Pradesh.

Purandeshwari urged the state government to expedite the construction of houses allocated by the Central Government for the benefit of the poor. The BJP is demanding that the construction work be completed swiftly and the houses be distributed to deserving beneficiaries.