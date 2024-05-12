Cruise season ends on a high note hosting 5,000 high-value cruise passengers

Mangaluru: The New Mangaluru Port, one of the prominent ports among the 11 major ports of India, has successfully handled the 2023-24 cruise season. The last cruise ship ‘Riviera’ flying the Marshall Islands flag to visit the port earlier this week left with happy memories of friendship, professional handling, and a welcome that is fit for royalty.

Thanks to the vision of Chairman Dr AV Ramana and his dedicated colleagues, the entire cruise season handled the 9 ships that called on the port from December 2023 to May 2024 with over 5000 high-value cruise passengers. The first cruise vessel that docked in NMP for the season, ‘Seven Seas Navigator,’ The port anticipated the arrival of 10 cruise vessels throughout the season. This surge in visitors has made a substantial contribution to the local economy, fostering revenue growth in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and transportation.

The NMP cruise traffic machinery spared no effort to keep the tourists at home. Upon disembarkation, passengers received a traditional welcome featuring “chenda” and “Yakshagana” performances, allowing them to capture the essence of Karnataka’s art. The port ensured a comfortable experience for cruise passengers by implementing medical screenings, multiple immigration and customs counters, and providing buses and special taxis for convenient transportation within Mangaluru city.

The chairman of New Mangaluru Port made it a point to welcome the crew and passengers personally during the visit of every cruise vessel. Cruise passengers were entertained with a captivating Bharatanatyam performance, immersing them in India’s rich cultural heritage.

The port also has a high-tech ‘virtual reality’ corner for cruise passengers at the swanky international cruise lounge specially designed to give a kaleidoscopic view of modern infrastructure and operations at New Mangaluru Port.

Throughout their visit, passengers explored various tourist destinations, including the Gomateshwara statue in Karkala, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodabidri, Soans Farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St Aloysius Chapel, and the

local markets.