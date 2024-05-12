Vijayawada: Extend support to Sharmila says Y S Vijayamma

Vijayawada : YS Vijayamma, wife of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, on Saturday appealed to the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to vote for her daughter and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila.

Sharmila is pitted against Y S Avinash Reddy, the incumbent MP and YSRCP candidate from the Kadapa constituency, and also an accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Vivekananda Reddy was a former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He was murdered on March 15, 2019 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayamma, in a video message, urged the supporters of YSRCP to vote for her daughter Sharmila, who is campaigning against her son and YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"I am your Vijayamma and I am appealing to all the people who love Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), his fans and all the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to bless her (Sharmila) and send her to the Parliament," said Vijayamma in the video message shared by the Congress party.

Reminding of the love and affection showered on YSR, she asked for similar support to Sharmila in the forthcoming elections. Sharmila has come before the electorate seeking support like her late father, Vijayamma said, and appealed to supporters to give her daughter an opportunity to serve them like YSR.

