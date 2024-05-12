Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Vijayawada: Extend support to Sharmila says Y S Vijayamma
- The wife of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, makes an appeal to people of Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency through a video message from USA
- Recalling the love and affection showered on YSR by people of Kadapa district, she seeks similar support from them to her daughter Sharmila in the forthcoming elections
- Says the fans and supporters of late YSR should send Sharmila to the Lok Sabha
Vijayawada : YS Vijayamma, wife of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, on Saturday appealed to the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to vote for her daughter and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila.
Sharmila is pitted against Y S Avinash Reddy, the incumbent MP and YSRCP candidate from the Kadapa constituency, and also an accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.
Vivekananda Reddy was a former Kadapa MP and the younger brother of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. He was murdered on March 15, 2019 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
Vijayamma, in a video message, urged the supporters of YSRCP to vote for her daughter Sharmila, who is campaigning against her son and YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
"I am your Vijayamma and I am appealing to all the people who love Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), his fans and all the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency people to bless her (Sharmila) and send her to the Parliament," said Vijayamma in the video message shared by the Congress party.
Reminding of the love and affection showered on YSR, she asked for similar support to Sharmila in the forthcoming elections. Sharmila has come before the electorate seeking support like her late father, Vijayamma said, and appealed to supporters to give her daughter an opportunity to serve them like YSR.