Popularise SVBC Hindi channel, TTD EO to officials

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy urged the officials to take steps for promoting SVBC Hindi channel, which has more potential to cover large numbers of people so as to promote Sri Venkateswara Bhaktitatvam across the country.

The EO on Thursday held a meeting with SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Jio Vice-President Balasubramanyam and IT General Manager Sandeep over popularising the Hindi channel, which was launched along with Kannada channel by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last year during the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

The EO reminded that Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel was established with a prime motto to take various sevas, rituals, festivals, dharmic programmes that are being observed in Tirumala and other sub-temples of TTD in a big way to the doorstep of every devotee across the nation as part of its noble mission to propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma. "Telugu, Tamil and Kannada channels of SVBC have already gained enormous popularity among the masses and Hindi SVBC also needs to

receive the same response. For this, we need a platform like Jio in the Hindi-speaking areas to spread the information related to the various spiritual activities and programmes related to Sri Venkateswara," he maintained. Later he also directed the CEO SVBC to discuss with Jio over the possibility of introducing SVBC Hindi on the Jio Fiber platform and further popularising SVBC Online Radio. It may be noted here that Jio is already lending its support to TTD by providing its Cloud Service for the temple management to ensure a hassle-free booking of its Arjitha seva tickets resulting in the devotees able to book the tickets without any hitch, winning all round appreciation.