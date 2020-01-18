Port City gears for Republic Day event

Visakhapatnam: The district authorities have been pulling out all stops to conduct the R-Day parade in a hassle-free manner in the city.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said on Friday that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will hoist the National Flag at RK Beach which will be the venue for the parade.

Fourteen committees have been formed to make all the necessary arrangements for the state-level ceremony. On January 26, the Republic Day parade is expected to commence at 9 am at RK Beach and will continue till 10.30 am.

Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena said the city police, navy, NSS, NCC, scouts and guides, CRPF, APSP, Excise department will take part in the parade. "About 25 tableau proposals have been made for the R-Day celebrations.

3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements on the occasion. Security will be tightened at airport, bus complex and railway stations," he added.

Traffic restrictions are in place at Beach Road and will continue till January 25. From 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. vehicles are not allowed from NTR statue to The Park hotel.