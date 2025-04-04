Port terminal berths MV Captain Leonidas

Visakhapatnam: Vizag General Cargo Berth Private Limited (VGCB), a port terminal based in Visakhapatnam, sets a new benchmark in the maritime sector by successfully berthing MV Captain Leonidas, one of the largest bauxite vessels to ever arrive in India.

The vessel carrying 1,99,500 metric tonnes (MT) of bauxite cargo, marked a new high for the facility’s cargo handling capacity. The successful berthing of MV Captain Leonidas will not only boost the operational capacity of the port but also contribute to Vizag’s development as a major player in the global bauxite trade.

With ongoing investments in advanced technologies and streamlined operations, VGCB is poised to further elevate Vizag’s status as a leading global transshipment hub.

The arrival of MV Captain Leonidas, with a beam of 50 meters, a draft of 17.9 meters, and a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 203,095 MT, underscores VGCB’s ability to handle large vessels with swift and efficient operations. The successful offloading of this massive cargo marks a significant milestone, further strengthening the port’s reputation as a high-capacity, modern terminal aligned with global standards.

This achievement highlights VGCB’s operational efficiency, positioning the port as a critical transshipment hub for bulk commodities, with faster turnaround times leading to higher productivity, reduced operational costs for shipping lines, and enhanced infrastructure capacity.