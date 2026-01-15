Position Is Not Important, Commitment to Development Matters: Erixion Babu Guduri

Yerragondapalem: TDP In-charge of Yerragondapalem, Mr. Erixion Babu Guduri, said that strong determination and commitment to public service are more important than holding political positions. He stated that with dedication and sincerity, development can be achieved even without power.

Addressing the gathering during the Sankranti celebrations in Yerragondapalem, he said that over the past 19 months, several development initiatives have been taken up across the constituency. As a Sankranti gift to the people, CC roads worth ₹6 crore were sanctioned, and the works have already been inaugurated and commenced.

As part of the festivities, rangoli competitions were organised for women, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from various villages. Cash prizes were distributed to the winners ₹25,000 for the first prize, ₹15,000 for the second prize and ₹10,000 for the third prize. Cultural programmes such as Kolatam performances by women added colour and vibrancy to the celebrations. Later in the evening, Mr. Erixion Babu Guduri participated in a Youth Fest and addressed the gathering.

₹11 Crore for Health Infrastructure

Mr. Erixion Babu Guduri said the coalition government is giving high priority to public health. In this direction, the government has sanctioned ₹11.06 crore for the development of rural health centres. He informed that a letter confirming the sanction has been received from Health Minister Mr. Satya Kumar. He assured that the long-pending Velugonda Project would be completed at the earliest to ensure irrigation water for farmers and drinking water for the public. He emphasised that after the formation of the government, there is no place for unnecessary politics and that the focus remains firmly on development and welfare. During the last 19 months, funds have been mobilised for the construction of tar roads, CC roads, Gokulams, schools and hostels, and development works will continue at a faster pace in the coming days, he said.

“I Will Prove My Mark Through Development”

Mr. Erixion Babu Guduri said there is no need to respond to every statement made by political opponents. “I believe in speaking less and working more. I may not be good at making speeches, but I know how to deliver development,” he remarked. He said that although he lost the previous election due to unfortunate circumstances, his commitment to the people has never weakened. Having spent 30 years in politics, he said he has always worked beyond caste and religion, maintaining cordial relations with all sections of society. He pointed out that despite Congress and YSRCP winning several times from Yerragondapalem, development remained minimal. After the coalition government came to power, villages are now welcoming people with smooth roads. Reaffirming his resolve, Mr. Erixion Babu Guduri said the poor who approach him will always receive support and concluded by stating that he will not rest until the TDP flag is firmly established on the soil of Yerragondapalem constituency.