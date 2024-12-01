Postal dept appreciated for rendering better services

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandrasekhar informed that the Coalition government in the state distributed the NTR Bharosa Pensions on November 30, as December 1 falls on a Sunday, which is a holiday. This initiative aims to provide support to the poor and weaker sections of society. He made this announcement while unveiling the pylon for the construction of a new post office building at the MPDO office in Chilakaluripet on Saturday.

During a meeting at Nannapaneni Venkataratnam Hall Pemmasani expressed gratitude to the officials for ensuring that the AP Postal Circle remains at the forefront in the country for its services.

Currently, there are ten thousand post offices in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that the development of Chilakaluripet town is achievable with the support of MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao. Chief postmaster general Prakash, Palandu district collector Arun Babu and MLC Marri Rajasekhar participated in the meeting.

Later, Pemmasani along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao visited Textile Park at Gopalapuram of Palnadu district and interacted with the textile mill owners.