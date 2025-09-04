Poster campaign for IYQ launched

Vijayawada: The Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College (ALC), in collaboration with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) has launched a poster campaign to celebrate the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025 (IYQ), as declared by the United Nations.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, Fr Rex Angelo, Secretary and Correspondent of ALC, stated that the proposed Quantum Valley in Amaravati would be a “game changer” in the coming decades. He said that quantum computing, along with other fields like cryogenic engineering, green fuels, space research, energy storage, and biotechnology, is set to create millions of jobs globally and open up vast opportunities for science students.

Dr T Srikumar, Head of the Department of Physics, officially released the poster. He highlighted that the year 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of quantum mechanics. Dr Srikumar stressed the widespread applications of quantum science in various fields, including medicine, energy, climate research, artificial intelligence, secure communications, and materials science.

Dr G Sahaya Baskaran (president, AP Chapter of IAPT), Dr MC Rao, P Srinivasa Sastry and Dr PVS Sairam (IQAC coordinator), along with students from the Physics department also participated.