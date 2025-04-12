Live
Postgraduate Graduation Day celebrated at AIMSR, Chittoor
Chittoor: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Chittoor, affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, celebrated its Postgraduate Graduation Day 2025 here on Friday. A total of 28 postgraduate students, including Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) graduates, were honored during the ceremony.
Apollo Knowledge Vice President Dr Muralidharan, the chief guest, presented medals and mementos to the graduates, and emphasised the critical role doctors play in tackling the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India. The Apollo University Vice Chancellor Prof H Vinod Bhat highlighted India’s rising prominence in global healthcare and predicted significant growth in the healthcare sector.
Faculty members, department heads, and dignitaries including Dr Alfred J Augustine, Naresh Kumar Reddy, Dr Rangnath, Dr Ramya and others participated.