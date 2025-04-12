  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Postgraduate Graduation Day celebrated at AIMSR, Chittoor

Postgraduate Graduation Day celebrated at AIMSR, Chittoor
x
Highlights

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Chittoor, affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, celebrated its Postgraduate Graduation Day 2025 here on Friday.

Chittoor: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Chittoor, affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, celebrated its Postgraduate Graduation Day 2025 here on Friday. A total of 28 postgraduate students, including Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) graduates, were honored during the ceremony.

Apollo Knowledge Vice President Dr Muralidharan, the chief guest, presented medals and mementos to the graduates, and emphasised the critical role doctors play in tackling the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in India. The Apollo University Vice Chancellor Prof H Vinod Bhat highlighted India’s rising prominence in global healthcare and predicted significant growth in the healthcare sector.

Faculty members, department heads, and dignitaries including Dr Alfred J Augustine, Naresh Kumar Reddy, Dr Rangnath, Dr Ramya and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick