National Voter's Day observed

Nellore: On the occasion of 16th National Voter's Day, district Collector Himanshu Shukla administered a pledge to the staff in a programme organised at Collectorate on Friday.

Speaking the occasion, the Collector said that Election Commission of India was formed on 25the January 1950. On this occasion, following directions of the government National Voter's Day has been observed on January 23rd since 2011. He said that the aim of government in conducting this programme is to increase the voter enrollment by creating awareness among the public especially in youth.

Collector urged the people to compulsory enroll their vote in the interest of promoting good public representatives to the legislative bodies.

Joint Collector M Venkateswarlu, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan, DRO Vijayakumar and others were present.