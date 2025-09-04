Postponement of police constable recruitment process sought

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Unemployed JAC appealed to the government for the postponement of police constable recruitment process until the DSC 2025 appointments get completed. The representatives of the JAC submitted representations to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and TDP state president Palla Srinivas Rao to take a decision in favour of the unemployed youth.

The JAC said in the letter that the posts should not carry forward or merge with the left-over police constable posts or get into the backlog list as it will delay the recruitment process and the aspirants will lose their eligibility age by then. The aspirants appreciated the government’s efforts in conducting the mega DSC 2025 recruitment process for 16,347 teaching jobs as promised during the elections. Meanwhile, they requested the government that the police constable recruitment process should be postponed.

JAC state president Samayam Hemantha Kumar said that a number of candidates appeared for both DSC and police constable exams, and over 600 candidates got selected for both the posts. If the government allows candidates who have qualified for the DSC to confirm their positions and submit unwilling letters for the police constable posts, he said. It would be beneficial for aspirants, he informed.

Police constable candidates express concern that if the police constable recruitment process is not postponed, candidates who have been qualified for the DSC may occupy the police constable positions, leaving candidates qualified for police constable positions jobless. Moreover, the age limit for general police constable candidates is 23 years, and any further delay would make them ineligible, they explained.

The AP Unemployed JAC requested the government to discuss the matter with the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Chairman and postpone the police constable recruitment process until the DSC recruitment process gets completed. Due to the negligence of the previous government, the ratio of the unemployed youth increased, the competition became tough and there is a higher possibility of several candidates becoming ineligible age-wise. The police constable aspirants, who were disqualified at very narrow cutoff marks, will get jobs, Hemantha Kumar said. If the government does not take an unwillingness letter from those who got four or five jobs in the recently conducted mega DSC 2025 and police constable written examination, those jobs will remain vacant or they would either be put into the backlog list or carried forward. “By the time the notification is issued, we will not be eligible for the age limit. The alliance government should look into the serious concern,” police constable candidates, K Raju and others.