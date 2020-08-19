Potholes give tough time for commuters at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Rains in the past few days have led to potholes on roads, giving a tough time to commuters to pass-by. Apart from rains, road repair works that were left unattended add to the woes.



Potholes dot a number of roads across the city, including the ones at Railway New Colony, Dondaparthi, NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam, Poorna Market and Sankara Mattam Road.

The road repair works have come to a halt as they need to be laid using traditional hot bitumen mix. Since the current weather condition is not suitable for the road laying works, the repair works could not be carried out.

Besides road works, water pipeline works are also in progress in various localities, making it all the more challenging for the commuters to travel.