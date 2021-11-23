Potluri Sravanthi elected Nellore Mayor

Nellore: The Council meet organised by the District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Monday

elected 12th division corporator Potluri Sravanthi as Mayor of the city and Poluboina Roopkumar Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed as Deputy Mayors. The collector said they had conducted the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayors as per directions of Election Commission and the 37th division corporator B Srinivas has proposed the name of 12th division corporator Sravanthi for Mayor and 21st division corporator M Gowri seconded it.

Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, Election General Observer P Basant Kumar, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, and other officials were present. Earlier, the newly elected 54 members took oath and participated in the mayor's election. The Collector declared Sravanthi as new Mayor in the meet after formal election as all corporators of all 54 division are from the ruling party.

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav thanked the voters in the city for supporting the ruling party in the elections. He said the chief minister was maintaining balance preferring people from all castes offering various positions.

He suggested to the newly elected body to conduct the Council meet every month for resolving issues of people. Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy said the party will recognise the services of all workers and reward them at appropriate time.

Newly elected Mayor P Sravanthi said that she works hard for the development of city under the guidance of Ministers, legislators and others. NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath, APCOB Chairman K Anil Babu and others were also present.