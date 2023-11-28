Pournami Garuda Seva held in grandeur at Tirumala amid Karthika Pournami

The Pournami Garuda Seva is a significant festival celebrated in Tirumala to commemorate the Kartika Pournami, which falls during the Hindu month of Karthika. During this festival, Lord Malayappa, adorned with various ornaments and regalia, rode on his divine vehicle Garuda.



The procession begun from the Vahana Mandapam, where Lord Malayappa mounts his devotee Garuda. The streets of Tirumala are filled with a large gathering of devotees who eagerly await the sight of their beloved deity. As the procession commenced, devotees linedd the streets to catch a glimpse of Lord Malayappa and offer their prayers.

The Vahanaseva, or the act of carrying the deity on a vahana (vehicle), is considered a visual delight for all the devotees present. The atmosphere is filled with the chanting of Govinda Namasmaranas, which are the holy names of Lord Vishnu. Artists also perform various cultural programs and traditional acts during the procession, adding to the festive ambiance.





The auspicious Karthika Pournami Garuda Vahana Seva was observed with celestial fervour in Tirumala today evening.



Sri Malayappa in all His resplendence took out a majestic ride atop the mighty Garuda Vahanam and paraded along the four mada streets to bless His devotees.





Through the Garudavahana, Lord Malayappa conveys the message to his devotees that he considers himself to be a humble servant of his devotees. This concept of Dasanudasa Prapati highlights the devotion and surrender of the devotee to the Lord.