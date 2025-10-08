Pournami Giri Pradakshina conducted on grand note

Vijayawada: The full moon (Pournami) Giri Pradakshina of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri was conducted in a grand manner here on Tuesday. Before the sacred circumambulation began, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer VK Seena Naik performed special pujas and crushed a pumpkin as part of a traditional ritual to ward off Drishti Dosha.

The Giri Pradakshina commenced at the Sri Kamadhenu Ammavari Temple near the Ghat Road entrance and passed through the Ammavari Temple, Kummaripalem Centre, Vidyadharapuram, Milk Project, Chittinagar, Kothapeta, and Brahmin Street before returning to Indrakeeladri.

Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, the Chairman of the Kanaka Durga Temple and D Bhramaramba, the Endowments Department Estate Officer and Regional Joint Commissioner (RJC) were special guests at the event.

EO Seena Naik, temple Sthanacharya Vishnubhotla Shiva Prasad Sharma, and chief guest Srinivas Sastry joined the devotees in the sacred procession, further elevating the spiritual fervour of the event.

The Pournami Giri Pradakshina concluded successfully, with thousands having the opportunity to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga. Devotees believe that performing Giri Pradakshina around Indrakeeladri on the full moon day fulfils wishes and brings peace and prosperity.