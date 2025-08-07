Poverty rooted in lack of opportunities

Eluru: Poverty is not lack of money, but it is lack of opportunities, said Prof G Kuppuram, formerly adjunct professor at Turkana University, Kenya.

He was delivering the keynote address at the two-day international conference on ‘Sustainable Development Goals to Revitalise and Transform India,’ held at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meet brought together eminent scholars and leaders to deliberate on India’s pathway to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof Kuppuram emphasised the urgent need for India to integrate traditional knowledge systems with modern sustainability frameworks. He also discussed Government policies like NITI Ayog for sustainable development goals. He said women in Kenya are having more professional skills. He called for grassroots-level participation and stronger institutional accountability to meet the SDG targets by 2030.

In the first technical session, Prof CSN Raju of Acharya Nagarjuna University spoke on the critical link between information access and extreme poverty. He stressed that lack of access to reliable information continues to trap millions in poverty, and that digital literacy and open data are essential tools for empowerment and inclusive development.