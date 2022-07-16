Power generation in AP has improved: APERC Chairman

Tirupati: The power generation in the State is quite encouraging, said the Chairman of AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy here on Friday. Though about 2-3 million units are being purchased in peak hours, the State has been able to sell 7 to 10 million units now.

The chairman addressed the media after a review meeting with divisional engineers, superintending engineers, CMD, TRANSCO directors and DISCOM directors at a private hotel here on Friday.

He said that the functioning of all the three operation circles at the field-level was being reviewed while the review of APSPDCL was held in Tirupati. The aim of these meetings was to protect the interests of the consumers without subjecting them to any inconvenience.

In the same breath, the distribution companies should be strengthened financially and work efficiently to provide better services to the consumers.

Why power interruptions were taking place, whether the network for the distribution of power is in order, which feeders are overloaded, ways to reduce the overload by laying new lines where needed, how the revenue collections are being made, transformer failures, standard operating procedure (SOP) norms like releasing of new connections, whether the supply is restored in the stipulated time etc., were all discussed at length at the review meeting.

The feedback was quite encouraging and the loopholes were taken into account to correct them in a better way, he said. Whether the prescribed tariff for different services was being collected, any revenue leakages, line losses etc., were also discussed.

By improving the internal efficiency, the DISCOMs might be strengthened, he felt. Member of APERC Thakur Ram Singh and APSPDCL CMD H Haranatha Rao were also present.