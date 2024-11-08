Power sector suffered loss of Rs 1.29L cr in YSRCP rule: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his ire over the Opposition YSRCP for having destroyed all the systems in the state.

Inaugurating the 400/220 KV gas insulated power substation built at a cost of Rs 505 crore at Tallayapalem village in Tullur mandal and similar other projects in other parts of the state virtually, Naidu assured the people that there would be no power tariff hike in the next five years.

Naidu said that the YSRCP government had destroyed the power sector which resulted in a whopping loss of Rs 1,29,503 crore to the state exchequer and had put heavy financial burden on the consumers.

“The Opposition has not learnt any lessons. Bulls and psychos in the Opposition are indulging in posting derogatory remarks against the alliance leaders, their family members, young girls and women ministers. They are claiming that it is freedom of speech,” the CM said and warned that the government would take stringent action against them.

“There was no question of sparing such people,” the CM said and asked the police not to fear any threats from rowdies. “If there is any such issue tell me and we will give different treatment to such elements,” he added. The power which could have been purchased for Rs 4.70 per unit was bought at Rs 7.61 per unit and this burden was passed on to the common man, the CM said. It also cancelled all the MoU’s entered with solar and wind power companies by the TDP government in the past, he said.

Naidu said that between 2019-2024, power charges were revised nine times, putting a burden of Rs 32,000 crore on the consumers. If Krishnapatnam and VTPS were completed on time the cost would not have gone up, he said. “Thanks to their mismanagement, the expenditure on the Polavaram hydel project had also gone up,” he said.