Power staff remove creepers around poles

Power staff remove creepers around poles
AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) officials responded to news story published in The Hans India with headline ‘Discom staff neglect jungle clearance at poles’ published on Friday.

Srikakulam: AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) officials responded to news story published in The Hans India with headline ‘Discom staff neglect jungle clearance at poles’ published on Friday.

The officials removed creepers and tree branches around electric poles in the district on Friday after noticing the same at different areas.

The ground level staff inspected all the electrical poles located on the roadside in urban, semi urban and rural areas.

