- Empowering the future through quality education
- M4 MacBook Pro: Quantum Dot Display Enhances Colour and Motion Performance
- Three-tier probe on in Jhansi hospital blaze, says UP Dy CM Maurya
- ‘This is India’s century’, says PM Modi; urges all to aim for ‘Viksit Bharat’
- Crisil sees $7-trn GDP by 2031
- IAEA chief visits Iran's nuclear facilities
- Ambika Foundation distributes medicines to elderly
- AI can boost early diagnosis of liver disease: Study
- Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres
- Lokayukta, HRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister Bharath
Power staff remove creepers around poles
AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) officials responded to news story published in The Hans India with headline ‘Discom staff neglect jungle clearance at poles’ published on Friday.
The officials removed creepers and tree branches around electric poles in the district on Friday after noticing the same at different areas.
The ground level staff inspected all the electrical poles located on the roadside in urban, semi urban and rural areas.
