Power utilities allocate pilot projects to winners of ‘HackAP Hackathon’

Visakhapatnam: Aumsat, I Senses, Aerovhyn, Smart Grid and Voltwise emerged as winners of ‘HackAP Hackathon’, announced APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Immadi Pruthvi Tej.

The hackathon, organised jointly by APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) and Clean Climate Foundation (CCF), aimed at identifying smart, data-driven, advanced technological solutions to address challenges faced by the state’s power distribution system.

Speaking on the occasion, Prudhvi Tej stated that hackathons have been conducted regularly since 2024 in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to promote technology, innovation, data and AI-driven solutions.

As per the directions of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and with an objective of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a Global Innovation Hub, Prudhvi Tej stated that all state power sector utilities have been brought together to organise these hackathons at CoEET, Visakhapatnam. The objective is to foster healthy competition and creativity among institutions, strengthen startup ecosystems, allocate pilot projects in power utilities and create employment opportunities for youth, he informed.

Like last edition, this year too, hackathon winners have been allotted pilot projects. In line with it, Aumsat will be given pilot projects of APTRANSCO & APSPDCL, I Senses will focus on APEPDCL & APCPDCL, Aerovhyn on APCPDCL, Smart Grid on APEPDCL and Voltwise on APTRANSCO. To encourage startups, applications for HackAP Hackathon – 2025 were invited in October. Of the 45 startups that applied, nine were shortlisted and presented their solutions before a jury comprising leaders and experts from the power sector. The startups proposed solutions to key problems. They included predictive maintenance systems, using drone-based inspections and AI analytics to assess the condition of power infrastructure and implement condition-based maintenance, revenue protection through smart meter data analytics, transformer failure prediction and detection of insulator failures in high-tension lines. APSPDCL CMD Shivashankar Lotheti, APTRANSCO JMD G Suryasai Praveen Chand and APEPDCL CMD Immadi Pruthvi Tej presented mementos to the winners at the prize distribution ceremony organised in the city.